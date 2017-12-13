Covestro Continues Production at Tarragona Site

Investment of around EUR 200 million / Debottlenecking to increase MDI capacity to 220,000 metric tons / Own chlorine production to be established
Materials manufacturer Covestro announced that it will continue production in Tarragona (Spain) beyond 2020. The company will invest around EUR 200 million to increase the cost competitiveness at the site by implementing various measures. As a first step, it intends to build its own chlorine supply, thus ensuring a highly efficient, sustainable and independent supply of the crucial raw material.
Covestro will also debottleneck its local MDI plant, increasing production capacity by 50,000 metric tons to around 220,000 metric tons per year. MDI is a precursor for rigid foam – an excellent insulation material used, for example, in buildings and refrigerators.
