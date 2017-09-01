Aerospace: Victrex Joins TPRC as Tier-1 Member

The ThermoPlastic composites Research Center (TPRC), Enschede/The Netherlands, has a new tier-1 member: Victrex, an innovative world leader in high-performance polymer solutions, who recently introduced the new VICTREX AE™250 composite family based on polyaryletherketone* (PAEK) polymer. Planned joint activities will concentrate on the acceleration and proliferation of new technologies with the aim of addressing industry needs regarding costs, speed of manufacturing and assembly of aircraft components.

TPRC has an extensive thermoplastic (TP) processing knowledge, Victrex has in-depth expertise in PAEK materials and applications in combination with a new hybrid molding technology. As a tier-1 member, Victrex will work alongside other tier-1 and 2 members, such as Boeing, Daher, Dedienne Aerospace, TenCate and Vaupell | SB aero.