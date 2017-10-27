Airborne Oil & Gas and Marubeni-Itochu Steel to Collaborate on Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Products

The companies have signed a worldwide distribution agreement for the promotion and sale of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe products. The two companies will cooperate to supply TCP Products to the global oil & gas industry in a time when composite pipe is establishing itself as a technically and commercially attractive alternative to steel and conventional flexible pipe.

“TCP is proven in the field and especially in corrosive environments delivers significant improvements in asset reliability, as well as substantial reductions in total installed cost”, says Marnix Boorsma, CEO of Airborne Oil & Gas. “Together with our shareholders, which include Chevron, Saudi Aramco and Shell, we have been working towards developing break through solutions for the SURF and SWI markets.