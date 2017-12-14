European nanodiamond producer Carbodeon has been granted a Chinese patent for its technology which enables detonation-synthesised diamond particles (nanodiamonds) to be combined with polymers for use in fields such as personal electronics, LED lighting, automotive components and machine tools. The grant is a continuation to patents granted in the USA and Finland and by the European Patent Office (EPO).
Related Posts
Nova Investing $2 Billion in new Facility and Plant Expansion in Ontario
Nova Chemicals Corp. has announced plans to invest more than $2 billion in two new significant growth projects for its Ontario operations
China’s BYD and Morocco Announce EV Plant Near Tangier
BYD, a leader in electric vehicles (EV) in China, has signed an agreement to open a factory near the Moroccan city of Tangier to build
Carbodeon Granted Chinese Patent for Nanodiamond Compounds
European nanodiamond producer Carbodeon has been granted a Chinese patent for its technology which enables detonation-synthesised
Bekum Reorganizes its Global Sales Division
German extrusion blow molding machinery maker Bekum Maschinenfabriken GmbH has reorganized its global sales division. The
Composites Germany Confirms Chairman of the Board and Spokesperson for the Management for 2018
At the last Board meeting of the trade association Composites Germany on 20 November 2017 Michael Effing, PhD, Chairman of the
Search for ‘Spin Current’ Materials Heats Up
Electronic devices such as computers generate heat that mostly goes to waste. Physicists at Bielefeld University in Germany have found a
Jubilee Set to Up Injection Mould Production Capacity With S$3.5m Acquisition of Honfoong Plastics Industries
CATALIST-LISTED precision manufacturer Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd is set to expand its plastic injection mould business by acquiring
NGR Celebrates its Installation Number 1,000
Feldkirchen an der Donau, Austria-based Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH (NGR) says it has delivered its 1,000th plastics
Hanwha Total Petrochemical Says to Invest $331 Mln to Boost Polyethylene Output
Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co Ltd said on Monday it plans to spend 362 billion won ($331.29 million) on a new factory in South Korea
Quintus Supplies HIP to Australia
The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO) is reportedly acquiring a hot isostatic press (HIP) from Quintus