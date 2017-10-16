Chemours Prevails Over BASF and Covestro to Win 2017 Polyurethane Innovation Award

The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) of the American Chemistry Council (ACC; Washington, DC) has named Opteon 1100 from Chemours (Wilmington, DE) the winner of the 2017 Polyurethane Innovation Award. One of three finalists, Chemour’s winning entry was announced during the closing session of the 2017 Polyurethanes Technical Conference in New Orleans in September.

Commending Chemours, Lee Salamone, Senior Director of CPI, said, the company’s “pioneering application of polyurethane chemistry is a testament to our industry’s commitment to technological progress and the hard work, expertise and creativity of so many individuals.”