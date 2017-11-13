Chomarat Invests in a Carbon Multiaxial Technology

The international industrial textile group, has just invested in a carbon multiaxial machine to bolster the Group’s development strategy, in particular in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

“This cutting-edge equipment takes the industrialization of high-performance reinforcements to the next level. This new multiaxial machine is ten times more productive than the previous generation of machines. The advantages for customers? Competitive high-performance carbon reinforcements”, declares Michel Cognet, Managing Director at Chomarat.

Mass production at competitive prices

Known for its pursuance of innovation, Chomarat takes a step up with this incomparable equipment. Designed for and by Chomarat based on their own technical expertise, the new carbon multiaxial is now being industrialized. Chomarat is focusing its expertise on increasing line productivity and on high-speed carbon fibre placement.