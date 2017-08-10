GreenMantra™ Receives $2.2 Million in Funding for Polystyrene CleanTech Innovation From Sustainable Development Technology Canada

BRANTFORD, Ontario, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — GreenMantra Technologies, a rapidly growing clean technology company that produces high-value polymers from waste plastics, will receive $2.2 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to be used toward construction of a demonstration plant that will convert waste polystyrene into modified styrenic polymers for use in inks, foam insulation and other applications.

The funding was announced yesterday by the Honorable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, during a ceremony at GreenMantra’s headquarters in Brantford, Ontario.

“We are thrilled that SDTC will provide a portion of the capital necessary for this important project,” said Kousay Said, GreenMantra president and chief executive officer. “This pilot plant will enable us to scale up our patent-pending process for sustainably reusing of one of the world’s least recycled plastics.”