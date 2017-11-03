Huazheng New Material Group to Invest CNY 50 Million in a Composite Materials Project

Huazheng New Material group, based in China’s Zhejiang province and listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hangzhou Leson Material Co., Ltd. intends to invest CNY 50 million (US$ 7.5 million) to build a project dedicated to produce annually 3,000 tons of composite products.

The company plans to use long fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite materials (LFT-D) mixing and molding technology to produce LFDT-D thermoplastic composite materials related products.

The announcement said that the successful implementation of the project is expected to create a new profit growth point to increase the company’s profitability, enhance the company’s core competitiveness and its ability to control risk, and to achieve sustainable and stable development.