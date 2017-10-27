Inspiralia to Invest in Israeli Nanotechnology

Inspiralia, a European new product development company, has made a strategic investment in the US $2.5 million financing round of SP Nano Ltd, which makes nanotechnology for enhanced composite materials. Existing investors, Docor International, Consolidated Investment Group and iVentures Asia also participated in this round.
