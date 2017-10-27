PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Inspiralia to Invest in Israeli Nanotechnology

by | Oct 27, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

Inspiralia, a European new product development company, has made a strategic investment in the US $2.5 million financing round of SP Nano Ltd, which makes nanotechnology for enhanced composite materials. Existing investors, Docor International, Consolidated Investment Group and iVentures Asia also participated in this round.

Source Link

Related Posts

Lyondell Weighs Building $2 Billion Chemical Plant: Media Report

by | October 27, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB.N) is considering building a new chemical plant that would cost $2 billion, the Houston Chronicle reported on

Read More

Production Begins at Solvay Plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico

by | October 27, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Solvay Performance Polyamides (Lyon, France) has announced the start of production of engineering plastics in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The

Read More

Inspiralia to Invest in Israeli Nanotechnology

by | October 27, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Inspiralia, a European new product development company, has made a strategic investment in the US $2.5 million financing round of SP

Read More

Ohio’s Polymer Technologies and Services Receives Recognition

by | October 27, 2017 | Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Polymer Technologies and Services Inc. (PTS), Heath, Ohio, has been named the 2017 Minority Energy Firm of the Year by the Minority

Read More

Airborne Oil & Gas and Marubeni-Itochu Steel to Collaborate on Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Products

by | October 27, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The companies have signed a worldwide distribution agreement for the promotion and sale of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe products. The

Read More

Zeus Adds to Family of Thin-Walled PTFE Catheter Liners

by | October 27, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion, Medical, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

In July, developer and extruder of advanced polymers Zeus Industrial Products Inc. (Orangeburg, SC) debuted the first thin-walled

Read More

A Composite Helicopter Part Made Using a 3D Printed Polysulfone (PSU) Mold

by | October 27, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

A cooperative effort between Thermwood Corporation, Applied Composite Engineering (ACE), Techmer PM and Purdue University’s Composites

Read More

EuPC Study Still Finds Resistance to Secondary Resins

by | October 27, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

A survey organized by the Brussels-based European Plastics Converters Association (EuPC) has found that as of 2017 just 27 percent of

Read More

T-HOT: an Innovative Material for Harsh Environments in Engine Areas

by | October 27, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Technoplast Industries has developed a wide range of high quality polymer materials and complexes. The T-HOT® of Technoplast Industries

Read More

What can Silly Putty Teach Engineers About Problem Solving?

by | October 27, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Medical | 0 Comments

Are you feeling lucky, er, medtech engineer? Then, head to booth 1911 at the co-located Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) and

Read More

Submit a Comment