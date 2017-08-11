KraussMaffei Doubles Pultrusion Speed and Continued Developing Composites Processes for Large Series Production

Krauss-Maffei’s (Munich, Germany) new iPul system had its successful live debut during the KraussMaffei Competence Day Pultrusion at the end of June. The new iPul pultrusion system is the first complete system for continuous pultrusion of straight and curved profiles. Featuring production speeds up to two times faster than the conventional tub or pull-through process, it opens up completely new markets for pultrusion.

In pultrusion, continuous glass, carbon or aramid fibers are infiltrated with a reactive plastic matrix and formed to the desired profile in a heated mold. Grippers pull the cured profile continuously and feed it to a sawing unit. KraussMaffei’s new iPul system encompasses this entire sequence, revolutionizing long-time pultrusion technology in two respects. It encapsulates the infiltration of the fibers — which, until now, has mostly occurred in open vessels — in a closed injection box, which permits the use of fast-reacting systems including epoxy, polyurethane and polyamide 6. And it increases the production speed from the usual 0.5 – 1.5 m/min to approximately 3.0 m/min.