Canadian automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has opened a new engineering centre in Shanghai, China to bring its latest mirror and vision systems to automakers and drivers.
The new centre is expected to generate up to 100 new jobs, including a number of engineering positions. The facility will also feature an innovation showroom where customers will be able to see and interact with Magna’s latest technologies.
Related Posts
Tegra Medical Expands Contract Manufacturing Capabilities in United States and Costa Rica
A contract manufacturer serving the medical device industry, Tegra Medical (Franklin, MA) has expanded its manufacturing footprint in Costa Rica
Magna Opens new Shanghai Engineering Centre
Canadian automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has opened a new engineering centre in Shanghai, China to bring its latest mirror
Makino Expands SST Consumables Business in Merger With Global EDM Supplies
Makino Inc. (Mason, OH) announced its merger with EDM consumables supplier Global EDM Supplies. The merger is expected to
Teijin Supplying Aramid, Carbon Fiber to Solar Challenge Teams
Teijin Aramid B.V. (Arnhem, The Netherlands), the core company of the Teijin Group’s (Tokyo, Japan) aramid business, announced on Sept. 25
NAFTA Benefits Canadian and U.S. Auto Sector, not Just Mexico’s: Report
Thanks to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the North American auto sector has become one of the most competitive in
High Impact Strength, V-0 Flame Retardant Polyester Compound Debuts
Compounder PolyVisions (Manchester, PA) has introduced a durable, chemical-resistant, non-halogenated flame retardant (FR) graft-modified
Aerospace Market to Exceed US$5 Billion by 2024
The aerospace composites market size could surpass US€5 billion by 2024, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights (GMI)
Composites UK to Launch Sustainability Sub Group
Composites UK will officially launch its new sustainability sub group on 3rd October with an event held at Scott Bader’s premises in Northampton
Is Injection Molding Training Worth it?
There is a skilled labor shortage in our industry and there are two solutions to this problem: Hire skilled employees away from your competition or
Altair Acquires Componeering
Software developer Altair has acquired Componeering Inc, a Finland-based company which specializes in structural analysis and design of