Michelman Joins the University of Delaware’s Center for Composite Materials to Evaluate Fiber Sizing Solutions

Michelman is pleased to announce that it has become one of only 55 members of the University of Delaware’s Center for Composite Materials (UD-CCM) Industry Consortium. The company will sponsor a research project that will help evaluate sizing options of carbon and glass fiber for their compatibility with both thermoplastic and thermoset resins.

Michelman’s leading position as a sizing and surface treatment expert will complement UD-CCM’s premier materials research and technology transfer expertise.