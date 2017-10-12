North American and EU Plastic Trade Associations Create Global Coalition to Harmonize Testing Protocols

Three major international plastics recycling organizations have announced a partnership designed to coordinate efforts on testing protocols.

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE), and the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP) recently formed the Global Plastics Outreach Alliance with a goal of harmonizing relative Design Guides and Testing Protocols, and serve as a coordinated industry voice to create a Global Plastics Protocol.