Solvay Invests in Testing Software

Polymer specialist Solvay and investment firms Anzu Partners and Invest Nebraska have together invested US$1.9 million in MultiMechanics, which makes virtual testing software for materials. Solvay Ventures has made the investment as part of Solvay Group’s Research & Innovation function.

Solvay says that this joint investment will improve the development of Solvay’s pipeline of high performance polymer and composite materials, and expand its position in aerospace, automotive markets and other markets.