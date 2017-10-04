Surface Generation Opens Advanced Composites R&D Facility in Rutland, UK

Surface Generation, a provider of advanced carbon fibre processing technologies, announced that is has opened its PtFS Innovation and Application Centre, a new research and development facility for advanced composites manufacturing at its headquarters in Rutland, UK.
The new facility was opened by Sir Alan Duncan MP, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas and Member of Parliament for Rutland and Melton.
The new 10,000 square foot facility is home to a state of the art workshop and research laboratory that will be used to develop advanced composite processing technologies and automated production techniques for Surface Generation’s clients, which include some of the most advanced automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics manufacturers.
