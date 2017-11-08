Victrex: $13 Million World Class Facility Opens to Help Accelerate Innovation Trend

Continued innovation that addresses improvement in application performance is an integral part of strategy and success at Victrex. Proactive investment in the development of next-generation thermoplastic solutions has now resulted in the completion of the company´s new approximately $13 million (£10 million) world class “Polymer Innovation Center”. The Center is fully operational and represents additional proof of Victrex´s dedication to pioneering research and development focused upon VICTREX™ PEEK* polymer and other differentiated grades within the PAEK* family of high-performance thermoplastics. Recent innovations include the introduction of VICTREX AE250 composites for the aerospace industry, which ties in with the company’s polymer-to-parts strategy.

The Polymer Innovation Center will further extend Victrex’s capabilities in innovation and assist customers in the development of technological advances using VICTREX PAEK solutions. Co-located at the company´s UK headquarters, the new Center will function as an enabler for rapid prototyping of new parts and components with novel PAEK materials. The manufacture of new and differentiated polyaryletherketones on a technical scale will help in the research and testing of high-performance polymer grades aimed at achieving progress in, for example, composites and 3D printing/additive manufacturing. Victrex is currently leading a consortium backed by Innovate UK to focus on 3D printing. Helping to improve the process for manufacturing existing polymers will also be supported by the new centre.