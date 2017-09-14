DowDuPont to Bolster Delaware Spinoff With new Product Lines

DowDuPont will bolster its planned Delaware-based Specialty Products spinoff with the addition of more than seven business lines totaling more than $8 billion in revenue.
Those product lines were originally intended for the Material Sciences spinoff, which will be headquartered in Dow’s hometown of Midland, Michigan.
Under the new plan, DowDuPont will shift its automotive systems, building solutions, water, food and pharma, performance polymers, microbial control business, and several silicones-based businesses to the specialty products unit.
