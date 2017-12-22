Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Hike Prices of Resin Intermediates

Eastman Chemical Company EMN will increase the list and off-list selling prices of resin intermediates. The price hike will be effective from Jan 1, 2018 or as contracts permit

The company will hike the prices of Eastman NPG (all package types) by 3 cents per lb in both North and Latin America. Eastman Chemical is taking appropriate pricing actions amid an elevated raw material pricing environment.

Shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the last six months. The stock has gained 10.9% compared with the industry’s nearly 16.3% rally.