ExxonMobil Begins Production on New Polyethylene Line at Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExxonMobil Chemical Company announced today that it has commenced production on the first of two new 650,000 tons-per-year high-performance polyethylene lines at its plastics plant in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

The full project, part of the company’s multi-billion dollar expansion project in the Baytown area and ExxonMobil’s broader Growing the Gulf expansion initiative, will increase the plant’s polyethylene capacity by approximately 1.3 million tons per year.