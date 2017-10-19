PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

ExxonMobil Begins Production on New Polyethylene Line at Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant

by | Oct 19, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExxonMobil Chemical Company announced today that it has commenced production on the first of two new 650,000 tons-per-year high-performance polyethylene lines at its plastics plant in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

The full project, part of the company’s multi-billion dollar expansion project in the Baytown area and ExxonMobil’s broader Growing the Gulf expansion initiative, will increase the plant’s polyethylene capacity by approximately 1.3 million tons per year.

