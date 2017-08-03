Flight Plastics Opens Australasia’s First PET Plastic Wash Plant in Lower Hutt

Flight Plastics, the New Zealand plastic packaging manufacturer, has opened the first plant in Australasia able to recycle local polyethylene terephthalate (PET) drink bottles into food-grade packaging.

The privately owned Lower Hutt-based company today opened its new PET wash plant as part of a $12 million technology investment at its local production facility, which allows it to produce recycled PET (RPET) packaging made from New Zealand waste bottles which have been washed, shredded, turned into RPET flakes, made into RPET sheet and thermoformed into new RPET food containers, it said in a statement.