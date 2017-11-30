Global Market for Bioplastics to Grow by 20%

Bioplastics are flourishing. An annual market data update, presented Nov. 29 by European Bioplastics (Berlin) at the 12th European Bioplastics Conference in Berlin, confirm a global bioplastics industry experiencing high, stable growth.

“The global market for bioplastics is predicted to grow by 20% over the next five years,” says François de Bie, Chairman of European Bioplastics. “The transition to a low-carbon and circular economy, stronger policy support for the bioeconomy, and an increased consumer awareness for sustainable products and packaging are driving the expansion”

The global bioplastics production capacity is set to increase from around 2.05 million tonnes/2.26 million tons in 2017 to approximately 2.44 million tonnes/2.69 million tons in 2022. Innovative biopolymers such as PLA (polylactic acid) and PHAs (polyhydroxyalkanoates) are the main drivers of this growth in the field of bio-based, biodegradable plastics. PHAs are an important polymer family that has been in development for a while and that now finally enters the market at commercial scale, with production capacities estimated to triple in the next five years. These polyesters are 100% bio-based, biodegradable, and feature a wide array of physical and mechanical properties depending on their chemical composition. Production capacities of PLA are also predicted to grow by 50% by 2022 compared to 2017. PLA is a very versatile material that features excellent barrier properties and is available in high-performance PLA grades that are an ideal replacement for PS (polystyrene), PP (polypropylene), and ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) in more demanding applications.