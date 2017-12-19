Grace To Buy Polyolefin Catalysts Business From Albemarle For $416 Mln

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA), a polyolefin catalysts and licensing company, Thursday said it signed an agreement to acquire the Polyolefin Catalysts business of Albemarle Corp. ( ALB ) for $416 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The Polyolefin Catalysts business is a provider of proprietary and custom-manufactured single-site catalysts as well as metallocenes and activators. The acquisition also includes a comprehensive series of highly optimized Ziegler-Natta catalysts for polyethylene production.