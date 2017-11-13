H.C. Starck Surface Technology and Ceramic Powders GmbH Joins AMERICA MAKES

Laufenburg, 15.09.2017: H.C. Starck Surface Technology and Ceramic Powders GmbH announces that it has joined AMERICA MAKES to strengthen its relationships to US American key market players and industry experts in the additive manufacturing (AM) market

As a German industry leader in powder metallurgy acting at the forefront of the European AM market, H.C. Starck is proud to be part of AMERICA MAKES, the leading US American network and partner for accelerating additive manufacturing (AM). According to Maria Teresa Suarez Martin, H.C. Starck’s Director of Sales and Product Management, “a significant number of leading additive manufacturing adaptors and experts are based in the US. In order to further expand its position in the US American additive manufacturing industry, H.C. Starck aims to strengthen its ties in the North American 3D printing market.”