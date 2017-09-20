Hengshen to Supply Prepreg to Bombardier for Qualification

Carbon fiber and prepreg manufacturer Hengshen Co. Ltd. (Jiangsu Sheng, China) reported on Sept. 18 that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the supply of carbon fiber prepreg to Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier (Montreal, QC, Canada).

Hengshen says the agreement enables the company’s prepreg to enter the formal material qualification program. Successful completion of the qualification program will allow Hengshen prepreg to enter commercial production of components for Bombardier aircraft. Hengshen says this agreement is notable because it means the company has achieved a series of core technology breakthroughs, signaling that performance and product consistency of Chinese carbon fiber has gained international recognition.