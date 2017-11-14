Hennecke Buys OMS to Make Merged Polyurethane Machinery Group

Hennecke has bought OMS Group, creating a leading company in the polyurethane machinery sector. It expects a full merger by the end of December 2017.

Rolf Trippler, Managing Director of Hennecke, said: “With this acquisition, two technological leaders in the polyurethane machinery business are joining forces to open up opportunities for stronger growth.”

“Joining our forces will provide further profitable growth”, sadi Enrico Lombardini, CEO of OMS Group.