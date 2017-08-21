Hexagon Composites Awarded new Major Order in Iraq

Aug 21, 2017

Hexagon Composites’ subsidiary Hexagon Ragasco has received a new major order for LPG cylinders from Gas Filling Company (GFC) at a total value of around US$15 million (approximately NOK120 million). Deliveries are scheduled to commence in fourth quarter of 2017 and continue through first quarter of 2018.

