Hexion Completes Expansion of R&D Facility in Edmonton, Alberta to Develop Bio-Based Resins for Wood Panels

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) has successfully completed an expansion of its technology center at its forest products complex in Edmonton, Alberta. The expanded research and development facility is focused on developing next generation resin chemistry for panel production that will complement the Company’s existing EcoBind™ lower emitting resin technology and build on the inherent flame, smoke and toxicity (FST) retardant properties of our current resin systems.
The expanded lab, which has broad technical capabilities, is designed to improve velocity in commercializing new adhesive solutions. The lab will also focus on emerging phenolic resin technology that substitutes phenol with bio-based raw materials, such as lignin. An abundant, natural polymer, lignin is an organic material that has significant potential as an adhesive substitute in wood panel production. The new technology center will also accelerate Hexion’s ongoing focus on developing novel resin formulations designed specifically for the oriented strand board (OSB) market.
