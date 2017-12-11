PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Höganäs Acquires Groundbreaking Metal Powder Production Technology From Metasphere

by | Dec 11, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials

The metal powders for additive manufacturing market continues to see increased competition with the acquisition of Metasphere Technology by Höganäs.

Based in Luleå, Sweden, Metasphere was founded in 2009 and uses a combination of plasma and centrifugal forces to atomize metal and produce spherical metal powder.

The powder has a range of uses including surface coating and additive manufacturing.

Source Link

Related Posts

Hexcel to Acquire Oxford Performance Materials Aerospace & Defense Business

by | December 11, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Aerospace & Defense

Read More

Westfall Technik Launches With Acquisition of Fairway Injection Molds and Integrity Mold

by | December 11, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Medical, Packaging | 0 Comments

Fairway Injection Molds Inc. (Walnut, CA) and Integrity Mold Inc. (Tempe, AZ) have been acquired by Westfall Technik Inc. (Chandler, AZ)

Read More

Kordsa to Make Two US Acquisitions

by | December 11, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Kordsa plans to buy two US companies in order to strengthen its reinforcement technologies business. The company aims at acquiring

Read More

Höganäs Acquires Groundbreaking Metal Powder Production Technology From Metasphere

by | December 11, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The metal powders for additive manufacturing market continues to see increased competition with the acquisition of Metasphere Technology

Read More

Graham Partners Completes Second Thermoformed Packaging Investment in One Month

by | December 11, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

In its push to become a top-tier, mid-sized thermoformed package provider, Graham Partners (Newtown Square, PA) announced

Read More

ASTM Committee Honors Refractory Metal Specialist

by | December 11, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Gordon Hunter, principal material science manager at Smith & Nephew, has been given the HR ‘Russ’ Ogden Award from ASTM International’s

Read More

First Polymer-Based Vertebral Body Replacement Implant Cleared by FDA

by | December 11, 2017 | Daily News, Medical, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

FDA has approved the first vertebral body replacement system manufactured from PEEK-Optima HA enhanced polymer. Orthopedic

Read More

PolyOne to Unveil Hammerhead Marine Composite Panels

by | December 11, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

With a weight savings of more than 50% versus plywood, these continuous-fiber reinforced thermoplastic sandwich panels offer boat

Read More

Coca-Cola Upping its Recycled Content use in Bolivia

by | December 11, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

As Coca-Cola is celebrating 75 years of doing business in Bolivia, a corporate manager in that nation says the beverage maker is continuing to

Read More

Covestro Introduces Coating and Adhesive Raw materials With Significantly Lower Monomer Content

by | December 11, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Responsible handling of chemical substances has always been necessary for avoiding health risks. This also holds true for isocyanate

Read More

Submit a Comment