Husky Strengthens PET Tooling Organization

In a move to strengthen its PET tooling organization, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. has created a dedicated PET tooling team.

“With the creation of a dedicated tooling team, focused investment on technology and increased global delivery capabilities, Husky is demonstrating its commitment to providing solutions that maximize efficiency throughout the entire lifespan of its customers’ equipment,” the Bolton, Ont.-based company said in a statement.

“As an OEM supplier, Husky has always taken responsibility for supporting our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their equipment,” Thomas Bontempi, Husky’s general manager for PET tooling, said in the statement. “The strategic changes we have implemented to our PET tooling organization are helping to strengthen our global infrastructure and product offerings.”