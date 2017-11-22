iMARK Molding Inc., a plastic injection molding company serving customers nationwide, is expanding its operations in St. Croix County, Wisconsin. The project is expected to create 40 jobs.
The $18 million expansion will more than triple the size of the company’s existing 38,640-square-foot facility to meet current and future demand for its products. Construction is now underway and expected to be completed by the end of 2018.
The expansion calls for adding about 32,000 square feet of production space, 28,000 square feet of warehouse and shipping space, and 20,000 square feet of office space. The project also includes renovating and adding new equipment to the existing facility.
Related Posts
iMark Molding Expands St. Croix County, Wisconsin, Operations
iMARK Molding Inc., a plastic injection molding company serving customers nationwide, is expanding its operations in St. Croix County,
Owners Reshore Manufacture of Eco-Friendly Sprig Toys
“Eco-friendly” and “made in the USA” are two phrases that capture consumers’ attention in today’s retail market. Both of those qualities apply
Nanotwins Help Protect Metals From Fatigue-Related Damage
A new paper in Nature shows how metals can be patterned at the nanoscale to be more resistant to fatigue, the slow accumulation of internal
Werth Introduces OnTheFly Computed Tomography for Faster Measurement Cycles
Computed tomography (CT) is a proven technology for completely capturing a workpiece, including undercuts and internal geometries, and
Mahindra Automotive North America Opens New HQ and Manufacturing Facility in Metro Detroit as Part of North American Growth Strategy
As a strong indication of its growing presence in North America, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) opened a new North American
Plastics Value Chain Restates its Commitment to Circular Economy Package
Organisations as EuPC, Petcore Europe, PCEP, Plastics Europe and Plastics Recyclers Europe support this joint position on the Circular Economy
UK Considers Tax on Single-Use Plastics to Tackle Ocean Pollution
The chancellor, Philip Hammond, will announce in next week’s budget a “call for evidence” on how taxes or other charges on single-use
LANXESS: Price Increase for Durethan and Pocan Compounds
Specialty chemicals company LANXESS adapts the prices for its Durethan and Pocan compounds in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA
NAPCO Announces New Look and Refreshed Brand
NAPCO Ltd. has unveiled a new logo and website as part of its extensive rebranding efforts. “Our brand refresh is significant as it showcases
BYK to Invest $50 Million to Expand Gonzales, TX Facility
BYK Additives & Instruments, one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments and a member of the ALTANA