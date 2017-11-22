iMark Molding Expands St. Croix County, Wisconsin, Operations

iMARK Molding Inc., a plastic injection molding company serving customers nationwide, is expanding its operations in St. Croix County, Wisconsin. The project is expected to create 40 jobs.

The $18 million expansion will more than triple the size of the company’s existing 38,640-square-foot facility to meet current and future demand for its products. Construction is now underway and expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

The expansion calls for adding about 32,000 square feet of production space, 28,000 square feet of warehouse and shipping space, and 20,000 square feet of office space. The project also includes renovating and adding new equipment to the existing facility.