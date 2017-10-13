Indorama Ventures Acquires DuPont Teijin Films

Bangkok, Thailand – Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire DuPont Teijin Films (DTF), a leading global producer of Biaxially-oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) and Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) films with the total film/polymer capacity of 277,00 tonnes per annum. The DTF acquisition includes 8 production assets in the US, Europe and China, with a global innovation center in the UK. The transaction is expected to be completed during late 2017 or early 2018, subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

DuPont Teijin Films (DTF), a joint venture between DuPont and Teijin Limited, is the world’s premier producer of BOPET and PEN polyester high value-added film with unique functionalities. The group specializes in film products for the specialty, industrial, packaging, automotive, advanced magnetic media, photo systems, electrical and electronics markets and many more products that are essential in modern life. DTF is recognized for their market leadership and product innovation, and is constantly inventing and developing new uses for their products.