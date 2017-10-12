Indorama Ventures Acquires DuPont Teijin Films

Thailand’s Indorama Ventures, one of the world’s largest PET resin makers, is buying DuPont Teijin Films, a joint venture between U.S. group Dow DuPont and Japan’s Teijin.

The purchase price has not been disclosed.

DuPont Teijin makes high-end PET films, as well as polymers, used for solar panels and medical equipment. The firm has a total annual capacity of 277,000 tons.