Indorama Ventures Acquires DuPont Teijin Films

Thailand’s Indorama Ventures, one of the world’s largest PET resin makers, is buying DuPont Teijin Films, a joint venture between U.S. group Dow DuPont and Japan’s Teijin.
The purchase price has not been disclosed.
DuPont Teijin makes high-end PET films, as well as polymers, used for solar panels and medical equipment. The firm has a total annual capacity of 277,000 tons.
