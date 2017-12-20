Inter Pipeline to Build Canada’s First Integrated Propane Dehydrogenation and Polypropylene Complex

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX:IPL) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has authorized the construction of a world-scale integrated propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and polypropylene (PP) plant. The facilities, collectively referred to as the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, are estimated to cost $3.5 billion in aggregate and will be located in Strathcona County, Alberta near Inter Pipeline’s Redwater Olefinic Fractionator.

The Heartland Petrochemical Complex will be designed to convert locally sourced, low-cost propane into 525,000 tonnes per year of polypropylene, a high value, easy to transport plastic used in the manufacturing of a wide range of finished products. Construction of the complex will continue in early 2018 with completion scheduled for late 2021.