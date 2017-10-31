INVISTA Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Apparel & Advanced Textiles Business

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–INVISTA has entered into a definitive agreement with Shandong Ruyi Investment Holding to sell INVISTA’s Apparel & Advanced Textiles business, one of INVISTA’s four major business units.

Completion of the agreement is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory clearances from competition authorities. Closing is expected by mid-2018. The purchase price is undisclosed.

The transaction includes: