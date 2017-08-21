Kalle Announces New Prices for Polymer Casings

WIESBADEN, Germany, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Since May 2016, the polymer market has experienced continuing and substantial cost pressure, caused in particular by rapidly increasing raw material costs and a strong demand across a variety of end-uses and applications. These developments have also become apparent at Kalle, one of the world’s leading suppliers of industrially produced sausage casings.

For several months, Kalle had attempted to avoid price increases for polymer products through internal cost reduction measures. Yet, the company saw the need to increase prices in order to retain its high-quality standards. For all shipments after Aug. 1, 2017, prices have increased by 8 percent for Polymer casings on reel stock and by 5 percent for finished products.