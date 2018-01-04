Kordsa Opens Additional Line in Turkey to Increase Polyester Yarn Capacity

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony for an additional line in Izmit, Turkey to increase polyester yarn capacity by 7 thousand tons. In addition to this new polyester yarn line investment, Kordsa also held a groundbreaking ceremony for the “polypropylene monofilament” line in the field of construction reinforcement.

Kordsa, a Sabancı Holding subsidary, a specialist in nylon and polyester yarn and cord fabric producer, made a groundbreaking ceremony on December 19th, to expand its polyester capacity at its Izmit plant in order to meet the growing demand. Following the completion of the building construction and upon the arrival of new equipment, Kordsa aims to have an additional polyester yarn capacity of 7 thousand tons with an additional 3,500 m2 area in the current facility by 2018.

Cenk Alper, Sabancı Holding Industry Group President, emphasized Kordsa’s success as the only global brand of the Group and its leadership in innovation in his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony.