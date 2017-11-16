LANXESS to Acquire Solvay’s US Phosphorus Additives Business

Expansion of additives business in growth region North America

Acquisition of production site in Charleston, US, with roughly 90 employees and some EUR 65 million in sales

Focus on phosphorus-based specialty chemicals, e.g. flame-retardant additives

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is expanding its Additives segment and plans to acquire the phosphorus chemicals business with a US production site from Belgian chemical group Solvay. Both companies have signed an agreement to this effect. The transaction is projected to conclude in the first half of 2018, subject to customary regulatory approvals. The acquisition fully complements LANXESS’s strategy to grow its business in mid-sized markets and in the regions North America and Asia.

The site in Charleston, South Carolina, includes six production units, where roughly 90 employees manufacture phosphorus chloride plus numerous derivative products such as flame-retardants and intermediates for the agrochemical industry. The business represents annual sales of around EUR 65 million.