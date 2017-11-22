LANXESS: Price Increase for Durethan and Pocan Compounds

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS adapts the prices for its Durethan and Pocan compounds in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA region) with immediate effect. This measure is resulting from the overall market situation in combination with the ongoing developments in the material supply chains.
The price increase amounts to 0.25 EUR/kg for Durethan A (polyamide 6.6), 0.15 EUR/kg for Durethan B (polyamide 6) and 0.20 EUR/kg for Pocan (PBT – Polybutylene terephthalate, blends).
