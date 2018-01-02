Lollicup® USA, Inc. Brings Manufacturing Back to the U.S.

CHINO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Lollicup® USA, Inc. continues its push towards bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.

In 2017, Lollicup’s Reifenhauser extruder, which produces plastic sheets from resin, became completely operational. By adding this machine, they were able to cut energy use by about 20 percent and improve production by 40 percent, allowing more products to be produced domestically.

“The extruder is capable of making thicker, higher quality sheets of plastic,” said Production Supervisor Ron Gonzales. “These sheets are used to form Karat® cups and lids.”

2017 also saw the initial phases of a new manufacturing plant in Rockwall, Texas. The manufacturing plant is projected to be operational in 2018 and will allow Lollicup to produce more products, in addition to adding products to their Karat and Karat Earth™ lines.