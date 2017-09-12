Magna Expands in Alabama With Aluminum Casting Facility

AURORA, ON, Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ – Magna is expanding operations to add aluminum casting capabilities at its Kamtek facility in Birmingham, Alabama, to continue helping automakers address global demand for decreased carbon dioxide emissions and improved fuel economy through vehicle lightweighting. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance to celebrate the expansion with Magna executives and employees.

Magna invested approximately $60 million to add the 150,000-square-foot facility. At full capacity, the expansion has the potential to generate more than 100 jobs.

The new facility will feature a manufacturing process – high-pressure aluminum casting – that further enables Magna to provide vehicle lightweighting and part-reduction solutions for customers. The new capabilities improve upon traditional steel multi-piece welded assemblies, which can take upwards of 12 stampings to produce one structural component. High-pressure aluminum casting allows production of full structures in one piece, reducing vehicle mass without compromising performance, structural integrity or safety.