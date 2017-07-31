McClarin Plastics Signs a New Manufacturing Agreement With a Chinese Sub-Contractor

McClarin Plastics announced today that it has signed a manufacturing agreement with Lihe Manufacturing in the Jiangsu Province, China to support the Terex China Changzhou assembly facility. Timo Haatanen, Executive Vice President of Sales commented that “the Lihe manufacturing alliance will position the production of composite components used for the Terex Aerial Work Platform (AWP) product line close to the Terex Changzhou facility delivering significant cost savings through reduced inventory levels and reduced freight for one of our key strategic global customers”.