MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Oct. 23, 2017) – NanoXplore Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GRA), a world leading graphene company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of CEBO Injections SA (“CEBO”), a Swiss-based injection molding company, from BCR Plastic Group. CEBO provides customers with high precision and high-quality injection molded products, and serves the automotive, medical, industrial and watches manufacturing markets. CEBO has expertise in highly precise parts, over molding, insert molding, and complex and precise plastic and assemblies of plastic, metal and ceramic.
Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and CEO of NanoXplore commented: “Our graphene improves the performance and minimises shrinkage of injection molded plastic parts such as those provided by CEBO. Acquiring CEBO will allow NanoXplore to demonstrate the benefits of graphene to CEBO’s existing customers while providing NanoXplore with an entry into the European market, accelerating the adoption of graphene enhanced thermoplastics.”
NanoXplore Inc. Announces the Acquisition of CEBO Injections SA, Expanding its Presence in Europe
