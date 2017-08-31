PADT and Stratasys Announce First-of-its-Kind Additive Manufacturing Lab in Colorado

TEMPE, Ariz. & MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies (PADT) today announced the company is teaming with Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a global leader in applied additive technology solutions, to unveil a first-of-its-kind additive manufacturing lab in Colorado – located at the Metropolitan State University of Denver. Expected to open later this fall, the Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Laboratory is unique to the state, dedicated to advance use of 3D printing for creation of composite tooling applications addressing complex design and manufacturing requirements. Empowering next-generation manufacturing, 3D printing allows designers and engineers to improve efficiency and lead times while minimizing costs.
At the centerpiece of this lab are additive technology solutions from Stratasys, enabling students and engineers to speed production and streamline efficiencies with 3D printed, custom tooling solutions addressing even the most complex designs and shapes. Backed by the Stratasys Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer, the environment is funded through a grant from Lockheed Martin Space Systems – and now becomes one of the few located in Colorado and the only one at a higher-education institution in the Rocky Mountain region.
