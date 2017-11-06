Parx Plastics Signs Letter of Intent to set up Production Facility in Sino-Italy Ecological Park

On October 30th a signing ceremony was held in Milan Italy to celebrate the intended cooperation and the set-up of a new joint venture to bring the safe biocompatible antimicrobial technology of Parx Plastics into the China market through a dedicated production facility in the Sino-Italy Ecological Park.

The Sino-Italy Ecological Park is located in the Yangtze River Delta in the triangle Ningbo – Shanghai – Hangzhou and is a joined initiative of the Chinese and Italian governments to bring forth a pilot city promoting and stimulating joint efforts in the development of resource-saving, environmental friendly, ecological innovations. This new 40 km2 zone will house innovative and leading companies in the field of new materials, plastics, automotive, aerospace and clean energy, pushing innovations in these fields and the cooperation between the two nations forward.