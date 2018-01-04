Penn Compression Molding Expands Operations in Smithfield, North Carolina

Penn Compression Molding, Inc., a national manufacturer of custom molding thermoset composites, will expand its operations center in Smithfield, North Carolina. The project will add another 30,000 square feet of production space. The company’s $3 million expansion will result in the addition of 40 new jobs in Johnston County.

Founded in 1969, the privately-held company that is !SO9000 certified, handles a wide range of thermoset materials in a variety of forms such as bulk molding compound, sheet molding compound, thick molding compound and powder.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year than with news that a longtime Johnston County business plans to invest, grow and build on its success in our community,” said Jeffrey Carver, Chairman of the Johnston County Board of Commissioners.