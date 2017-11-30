Plastic Machining Company Sees Increased Use in High Heat Plastics for Aerospace Industries

Plastic Machining Company has seen a drastic increase in plastic technologies that push the previous limits of load-bearing, torque handling, and gear drive capabilities in aerospace applications. Specialty grades with superior heat, chemical and radiation resistances allow plastics to play a significant role in aerospace industries, featuring many of same desired traits as traditionally used metals: low friction and high strength, dimensional stability, as well as resistance to heat, impact, and corrosion. Fillers and additives in plastic resins, such as glass or lubricating oils, enhance characteristics specific to an application’s requirements.

Heat resistant and non-corrosive plastics like PEEK can even be machined to replace metal fasteners and screws. There is no change needed in the overall design of existing machined parts, allowing for the direct replacement of OEM components. Gaskets, seals, guides, brackets, spacers, washers and other support parts are all examples of lightweight aerospace components where high-heat plastics can outperform metals, providing thermal and mechanical stability, desirable insulation properties, zero flammability, low outgassing in a vacuum, and resistance to jet fuel and other chemicals.