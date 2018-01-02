Plastic2Oil (P20) Announces Master Agreement for the License of P2O Technology and the Sale of P2O Processors

Plastic2Oil, Inc (P2O) today announced that on December 21, 2017 it signed a Master Agreement with Veridisyn Technologies, LLC (Veridisyn), a company engaged in development of alternative energy projects, under which Veridisyn has agreed to license P2O’s technology and purchase P2O processors. This new strategic partnership combines Veridisyn’s extensive experience in processing waste plastics with P2O’s proprietary technology for deriving ultra-clean, ultra-low sulphur fuel that requires no further refining, directly from unwashed, unsorted waste plastics.

As more particularly set forth in P2O’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 22, 2017 , expected minimum gross proceeds to P2O will be $4 million from the initial sale of two P2O processors to Veridisyn. P2O believes the strategic partnership, if successful, could result in the sale and deployment of 30-40 processors at Veridisyn sites, for $90 million to $120 million in future revenues (based on a $3 million price per processor).