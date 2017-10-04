PolyQuest, Straterra Acquire DuraFiber Polyester Filament Plant

PolyQuest (Wilmington, NC, US) and Straterra Holdings announced on Sept. 28 the formation of a joint venture called Fiber Innovators International LLC that has acquired the former DuraFiber Technologies facility in Grover, NC, US. The facility produces medium- and high-tenacity industrial polyester filament threads and fibers.

PolyQuest is the largest virgin PET resin distributor and one of the fastest growing PET recyclers in the United States. Straterra is comprised of former key executives of DuraFiber Technologies.