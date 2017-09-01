Porcher Industries Continues US Expansion With the Acquisition of new Dedicated Parts Plant Through its Subsidiary BGF Industries

Porcher Industries, a company involved in technical textiles and thermoplastic composite solutions, is continuing its expansion within the US Automotive market having completed its acquisition of a new dedicated USA plant.

The Virginia plant, that was acquired via Porcher Industries US subsidiary, BGF Industries Inc., has been purchased to help satisfy the increasing demand Porcher Industries is seeing from Automotive OEM’s for the manufacture and supply of glass fibre insulation materials, automotive exhaust components and subassemblies – all sectors in which the company has seen massive growth recently.