PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Price Increase for Evonik

by | Aug 25, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials

Chemicals company Evonik reports that it has raised the prices for its aliphatic diisocyanates and derivatives.

Prices for its Vestanat and Vestagon products will be raised up to 10% on a global basis with immediate effect, while all existing contracts will be honored.

Source Link

Related Posts

Promise of Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles Sparks Investment in U.S.-Based Manufacturing

by | August 25, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

LG Electronics, which is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, announced this week that it will invest about $25 million to build a manufacturing plant

Read More

Conventus Polymers is Named Distributor of LG Chem in US and Canada

by | August 25, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The agreement with the South Korean supplier covers a broad range of compounded materials in LG Chem’s LUPOY, LUPOX, LUMID and

Read More

Racing Boat Made Using Core Composite Materials

by | August 25, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The 2000 Speciale multihulls catamaran has been made using a range of composites from ATL Composites and DIAB, the companies say

Read More

Price Increase for Evonik

by | August 25, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Chemicals company Evonik reports that it has raised the prices for its aliphatic diisocyanates and derivatives. Prices for its Vestanat and Vestagon

Read More

Zoltek Facility to House Toray PPS Resin Compound Production

by | August 25, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Zoltek Companies, Inc. (headquartered St. Louis, Missouri, USA; hereinafter referred to as “Zoltek”), a global leader in the production of

Read More

How Yeast Will let Astronauts 3D Print Plastic Parts From Pee

by | August 25, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Overpacking isn’t exactly an option for trips into space, even for longer trips like an eventual manned mission to Mars. There isn’t enough

Read More

3M Applies Its Adhesive Know-How to Improve Wearable Medical Devices

by | August 25, 2017 | Daily News, Medical, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

When Joe’s heart-rate monitor kept falling off, he asked his doctor, “Isn’t there a better way to make it stick?” Thanks to 3M, there is. The company

Read More

ePac to Open Flexible Packaging Plant in CO

by | August 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

ePac LLC (Middleton, WI) will open its next plant in Boulder, CO in the fall of 2017. ePac Boulder is based on the same business platform as

Read More

Matthias Sieverding Takes Over as Head of KraussMaffei Extrusion Segment

by | August 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion | 0 Comments

Germany-based machinery maker KraussMaffei Group has named Matthias Sieverding as the manager of its extrusion segment. The 47-year

Read More

Mid-Michigan Community College Needs Students for its Plastics Program

by | August 24, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

The Mid-Michigan Community College Plastics Program is looking for a few good students! In The Chain, the online community of the Society

Read More

Submit a Comment