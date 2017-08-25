Price Increase for Evonik

Chemicals company Evonik reports that it has raised the prices for its aliphatic diisocyanates and derivatives.
Prices for its Vestanat and Vestagon products will be raised up to 10% on a global basis with immediate effect, while all existing contracts will be honored.
